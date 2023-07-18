Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is later this month Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

If your child’s school begins the new year over the next few days like those in Corinth or Laurel, you may have to visit Alabama to take advantage of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. Although some districts, such as Corinth beginning Thursday and Laurel beginning Monday, have switched to a more year-round calendar, Mississippi’s sales tax holiday won’t be held until the last weekend of the month. It also only lasts two days in the Magnolia State, so don’t plan to get the same discount if Sunday is the day you choose to shop.

The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28 and ends at midnight Saturday, July 29.

Although the sales tax holiday only saves a few percentage points, retailers often hold major sales with deep discounts to coincide with the sales tax holiday weekend.

Although shoppers can cross the state line to visit outlet malls or other shopping centers earlier and for a longer period, Mississippi’s law isn’t as restrictive. Just about any clothing or footwear item that can be used at school, as long as each item is less than $100, qualifies; however, if the item is more than $100, the entire amount is taxable. An example used by the state’s Department of Revenue would be shoes for $110. The entire $110 is taxable.

Another benefit for waiting until Mississippi’s tax holiday is the law covers the entire state while Alabama’s law allows counties and municipalities to opt out.

“The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear, and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100.00 per article during the Sales Tax Holiday. The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear,” the official guide reads.

For specific details of what qualifies and doesn’t qualify, find the official guide by clicking here.