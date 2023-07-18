Mississippi men arrested, rack up more than 30 charges of burglarizing multiple businesses and vehicles

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with more than 30 counts of burglary.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Demarcus Govan, 19,  and Caleb Carrothers, 21, both of Oxford, were arrested after Oxford Police investigated multiple reports of auto burglaries on June 5, 2023.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Govan and Carrothers were each arrested and charged with 32 counts of Burglary — commerical buildings or cars.

Govan and Carrothers were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Govan was issued a $40,000 bond. Govan’s bond was revoked due to being out on two previous felony bonds.

Carrothers was issued a $75,000 bond.

More News

Get ready to have your tastebuds tantalized by some of the Southeast’s best chefs at this Mississippi summer food festival

First-ever county-by-county study of Alzheimer’s reports that one Mississippi county is in Top 5 for the disease

This Mississippi start up is turning the heads of world technology leaders, awarded $250,000 from Google program

Man wanted for murder in North Carolina arrested hundreds of miles away in Mississippi

Print Article