Mississippi men arrested, rack up more than 30 charges of burglarizing multiple businesses and vehicles Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with more than 30 counts of burglary.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Demarcus Govan, 19, and Caleb Carrothers, 21, both of Oxford, were arrested after Oxford Police investigated multiple reports of auto burglaries on June 5, 2023.

Govan and Carrothers were each arrested and charged with 32 counts of Burglary — commerical buildings or cars.

Govan and Carrothers were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Govan was issued a $40,000 bond. Govan’s bond was revoked due to being out on two previous felony bonds.

Carrothers was issued a $75,000 bond.