Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in June

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Stacker

Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in June

Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases spanning back to September 2020.

Grocery prices remained relatively unchanged in May and June, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. It certainly didn’t undo the two years of historically high inflation, and prices were still up 4.7% from June 2022. But urban prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products.

Many factors have contributed to past surges in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods, extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lasting effects of COVID-19.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in June, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America


A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.

06photo // Shutterstock

#14. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.5%
– Annual change in cost: +1.1%
– June 2023 cost: $13.35

Bananas in a pile.

Canva

#13. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.5%
– Annual change in cost: -2.3%
– June 2023 cost: $0.63

You may also like: States with the largest unionized workforces

A loaf of sliced white bread on a cutting board.

Canva

#12. White bread (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.7%
– Annual change in cost: +14.5%
– June 2023 cost: $1.94

A display of lemons at a grocery store.

Canva

#11. Lemons (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.7%
– Annual change in cost: +1.6%
– June 2023 cost: $2.23

A plastic clear container of chocolate chip cookies.

pkajak201 // Shutterstock

#10. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.8%
– Annual change in cost: +11.9%
– June 2023 cost: $5.11

A variety of beers in a refrigerator in a supermarket.

Canva

#9. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.9%
– Annual change in cost: +4.7%
– June 2023 cost: $1.74

The cheese section of the grocery store.

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#8. American processed cheese (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.4%
– Annual change in cost: +4.2%
– June 2023 cost: $4.70

A grocery shelf filled with gallons of whole milk.

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#7. Whole milk (per gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.4%
– Annual change in cost: -4%
– June 2023 cost: $3.99

A full aisle of various chips at the grocery store.

Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#6. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.6%
– Annual change in cost: +9%
– June 2023 cost: $6.28

You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born

Grocery shelves stocked with various cheeses.

Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock

#5. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.7%
– Annual change in cost: -1.7%
– June 2023 cost: $5.68

Romaine lettuce leaves.

Canva

#4. Romaine lettuce (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.7%
– Annual change in cost: -8.2%
– June 2023 cost: $2.73

Baskets of iceberg lettuce wrapped in plastic at the grocery store.

Canva

#3. Iceberg lettuce (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -5.6%
– Annual change in cost: Not available
– June 2023 cost: $1.61

Strawberries arranged in pint baskets ready for sale.

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#2. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -6.3%
– Annual change in cost: +7.9%
– June 2023 cost: $2.50

Closeup of white eggs in a carton.

Canva

#1. Eggs (per dozen)

– One-month decrease in cost: -16.8%
– Annual change in cost: -18%
– June 2023 cost: $2.22

More Stacker National

Tomatoes, orange juice, and other groceries that rose in price in June

10 states where new businesses are most likely to turn into employers

These 25 states have seen the biggest increase in fatal auto collisions in the US

Climbing the income ladder: How taxes impact different salaries

Print Article