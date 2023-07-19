Mississippi Skies: Heat indexes up to 115 Thursday, relief could come Friday with severe storms Published 10:18 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The National Weather Service cautioned people in Mississippi that Thursday’s heat index values could be as high as 115 degrees.

Our real temperatures will rise into the upper-90s and near 100 degrees with humidity levels helping the heat index reach miserable levels. Anyone working outside should be sure to have plenty of water, available shade, and knowledge of warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Friday could bring a slight break in the heat, but we’ll pay for it with a chance of severe storms, especially in the northern half of the state. We’ll know more details on that with our next update.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index of 106. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index of 105. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 99 and heat index of 111. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 94 and heat index of 109. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.