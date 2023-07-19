Mississippi troopers asking for help in two fatal hit-and-run investigations Published 8:42 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Investigations into two separate hit-and-run fatalities on Mississippi highways continued Wednesday. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are hoping someone can offer information to help identify the suspects. Both crashes involved pedestrians.

According to a statement from MHP, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, July 13, on Highway 19 in Neshoba County.

An unidentified vehicle traveling southbound hit Sean Tubby, 31, of Philadelphia, as he was walking along the highway. Tubby died at the scene.

MHP investigators are also asking for help solving a fatality north of Jackson Saturday.

Troopers responded to I-55 in Madison County about 2:50 p.m. A statement said the collision happened sometime between 3 a.m. Friday and 2:50 p.m. Saturday. According to MHP, Frank Tucker, 51, of Jackson, was found deceased on the side of I-55 after he was struck by a vehicle. The statement said it was probably a small passenger car.

Anyone with information should call 601-987-1530 or 1-888-827-4637.