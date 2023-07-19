One person killed in drive-by shooting. Mississippi police say person in SUV opened fire after warning victim to watch themselves. Published 11:34 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

One person is dead, and Mississippi police are looking for a suspect after a Tuesday night drive-by shooting.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that the victim was shot on Harrison Street in Vicksburg Tuesday night.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department report that before the shooting a black SUV drove by and warned the victim walking on the street to watch themselves. Minutes later, the same SUV drove by again and opened fire.

After being hit, the victim ran a short distance before collapsing on Cherry Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Vicksburg Police continue to look for a suspect in the shooting.