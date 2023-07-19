The sweet, sweet flavor of… SPAM?!? Published 10:23 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The makers of the SPAM brand introduced a new flavor recently.

Hormel announced the introduction of SPAM maple flavored, bringing the brand’s family of 11 flavors. With its combination of sweet and savory, SPAM maple flavored introduces a unique and addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques, and one-of-a-kind desserts.

Hormel created the new maple-flavored variety following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback. The variety unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic.

“For 86 years, the SPAM brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”