The sweet, sweet flavor of… SPAM?!?

Published 10:23 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The makers of the SPAM brand introduced a new flavor recently.

Hormel announced the introduction of SPAM maple flavored, bringing the brand’s family of 11 flavors.   With its combination of sweet and savory, SPAM maple flavored introduces a unique and addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques, and one-of-a-kind desserts.

Hormel created the new maple-flavored variety following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback. The variety unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“For 86 years, the SPAM brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi teen uses 14 rolls of Duck Tape to make prom dress, places Top 10 in national contest

University sets new fundraising record in Mississippi

Mississippi Skies: Heat indexes up to 115 Thursday, relief could come Friday with severe storms

Police: ‘We are unable to verify any of missing woman’s story,’ say search history about Amber Alerts and taking money from cash registers ‘strange’

Print Article