Tomatoes, orange juice, and other groceries that rose in price in June

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Stacker

Tomatoes, orange juice, and other groceries that rose in price in June

After more than a year of historical inflation, grocery prices are staying steady. Prices fell in March and April for the first time since September 2020 and have changed little since.

The drop earlier this spring was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had risen dramatically in price—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

Still, inflation continued to plague shoppers. The overall cost of groceries in June remained up 4.7% from 2022—the result of historically high inflation in the past couple of years following a series of major social and economic events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has cooled but hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America


The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.

MM Stock // Shutterstock

#14. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.1%
– Annual change in cost: +5%
– June 2023 cost: $5.81

Dried macaroni noodles.

Canva

#13. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.5%
– Annual change in cost: +11.4%
– June 2023 cost: $1.47

You may also like: Richest women in America

Uncooked white rice spilling out of a burlap sack on a wooden table.

Jiri Hera // Shutterstock

#12. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.6%
– Annual change in cost: +8.5%
– June 2023 cost: $1.00

Various dried beans in burlap sacks.

Peangdao // Shutterstock

#11. Dried beans (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.7%
– Annual change in cost: +4.1%
– June 2023 cost: $1.71

Ham on platter.

Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#10. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.1%
– Annual change in cost: +7.9%
– June 2023 cost: $4.44

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket.

Canva

#9. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%
– Annual change in cost: +5.4%
– June 2023 cost: $10.36

A wooden scoop in white flour.

Canva

#8. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%
– Annual change in cost: +10.6%
– June 2023 cost: $0.55

Baskets of navel oranges.

Canva

#7. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
– Annual change in cost: -4.1%
– June 2023 cost: $1.54

A grocery shelf filled with various ground beef packages.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#6. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
– Annual change in cost: +0.6%
– June 2023 cost: $5.44

You may also like: Do you know the brands behind these famous slogans?

A whole cooked chicken with lemon slices.

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#5. Whole chicken (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.7%
– Annual change in cost: +7%
– June 2023 cost: $1.95

Person picking up potato in supermarket.

Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#4. White potatoes (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.8%
– Annual change in cost: +15.2%
– June 2023 cost: $1.03

A grocery store shelf filled with various brands of bread.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#3. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.5%
– Annual change in cost: +15%
– June 2023 cost: $2.56

A can of frozen orange juice concentrate.

Keith Homan // Shutterstock

#2. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +3%
– Annual change in cost: +13.3%
– June 2023 cost: $3.27

Bright red tomatoes with green tops.

Canva

#1. Tomatoes (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +6.3%
– Annual change in cost: +3.7%
– June 2023 cost: $1.91

More Stacker National

5 statistics on wasteful health spending

Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in June

10 states where new businesses are most likely to turn into employers

These 25 states have seen the biggest increase in fatal auto collisions in the US

Print Article