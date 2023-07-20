17-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old Mississippi boy

Published 5:11 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A 17-year-old Mississippi boy was arrested and charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Marcus Williams, 17, of Gautier, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Williams was arrested after the Gautier Police Department responded to a report of a 13-year-old gunshot victim from the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Investigators determined that the 13-year-old was shot in an incident in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.

Williams was identified as the alleged shooter and was arrested.

The 13-year-old victim is being treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

If anyone has information about this incident, please get in touch with the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

