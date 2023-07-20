Employee of Mississippi convenience store arrested, accused of stealing lottery tickets

Published 3:10 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing lottery tickets.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Felecia Bowden was arrested by the Corinth Police Department and has been charged with Felony Embezzlement.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On June 29, Corinth Police Department responded to a report of an employee stealing lottery tickets at the Blue Sky convenience store on U.S. 72.

Corinth Police continue to investigate the case, which will be presented to an Alcorn County Grand Jury.

More News

Police: Man who escaped Mississippi jail broke into bridal shop, stole BMW in neighboring apartment, crashed car during chase

Get your tickets to this ‘Boo’tiful Mississippi cemetery tour before they expire

Today is free tea day at these Mississippi restaurants for one day only.

Where the sheriff is king, these women say one of Mississippi’s top lawmen coerced them into sex

Print Article