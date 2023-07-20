Employee of Mississippi convenience store arrested, accused of stealing lottery tickets Published 3:10 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

A woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing lottery tickets.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Felecia Bowden was arrested by the Corinth Police Department and has been charged with Felony Embezzlement.

On June 29, Corinth Police Department responded to a report of an employee stealing lottery tickets at the Blue Sky convenience store on U.S. 72.

Corinth Police continue to investigate the case, which will be presented to an Alcorn County Grand Jury.