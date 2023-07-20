Mississippi 75-year-old woman facing murder charges

Published 9:32 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been charged in the 2018 murder of her husband.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrested Harriet Mooney Howe, 75 of the Dixie community. She is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond. Mooney Howe has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing George Howe in April 2018 at their marital home.

“FCSO investigators never closed the investigation into George Howe’s death, and their resolve to find answers, even after five years, never wavered,” the FCSD statement reads. “Thanks to advancements in digital forensics and the continued efforts of FCSO investigators, key evidence was finally uncovered that lead to the arrest of Harriet Howe for the murder of her husband.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Z-newsletter-news

Police: Man who escaped Mississippi jail broke into bridal shop, stole BMW in neighboring apartment, crashed car during chase

Get your tickets to this ‘Boo’tiful Mississippi cemetery tour before they expire

Where the sheriff is king, these women say one of Mississippi’s top lawmen coerced them into sex

17-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old Mississippi boy

Print Article