Mississippi 75-year-old woman facing murder charges Published 9:32 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been charged in the 2018 murder of her husband.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrested Harriet Mooney Howe, 75 of the Dixie community. She is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond. Mooney Howe has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing George Howe in April 2018 at their marital home.

“FCSO investigators never closed the investigation into George Howe’s death, and their resolve to find answers, even after five years, never wavered,” the FCSD statement reads. “Thanks to advancements in digital forensics and the continued efforts of FCSO investigators, key evidence was finally uncovered that lead to the arrest of Harriet Howe for the murder of her husband.”