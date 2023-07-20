Mississippi loves its sweet tea, especially when its FREE. Here’s how to get yours from McAlister’s Deli for one day only. Published 5:54 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

It is an especially “Sweet” day when you can get your iced tea for free.

McAlister’s Delis in Mississippi and across the nation are saying “thank you” to its fans with free cups of famous iced tea.

In celebration of its 15th annual Free Tea Day, McAlister’s Deli customers can receive a free 32-ounce tea of their choice on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at restaurant locations nationwide.

Free teas available to customers include McAlister’s Deli’s famous sweet tea, unsweet tea, half tea/half lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet tea and its limited passion berry tea.

Free teas are limited to one per customer in-store. Other limitations apply if ordered from the restaurant’s app, including being subject to additional fees.

For more information about McCallister’s Deli go to mcalistersdeli.com.