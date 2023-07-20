Mississippi Skies: Hottest day of the year also brings severe risk Published 10:47 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

In case an excessive heat warning and the hottest day of the year so far aren’t enough, northern and parts of central Mississippi have a risk for severe storms Friday.

Northern Mississippi will have widespread storms much of the day and night while southern Mississippi will just be sunny, humid, and dangerously hot.

Be safe outdoors Friday and check on neighbors and animals.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms likely with partly sunny skies. High near 90. Some storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely Friday night with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a shower or storm possible in the late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm is possible. High of 96 and heat index of 107. Friday night, a few more showers and storms possible. Low of 71.

South Mississippi

Sunny and hot with a high near 98 with a heat index of 111. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 95 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 79.