University of Mississippi player arrested on felony fleeing, DUI, other charges Published 4:54 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

A football player on the University of Mississippi football team was arrested, according to a news release from the Oxford Police Department.

The Oxford Police Department arrested Zxavian Harris, 19, of Oxford.

He was charged with Felony Fleeing, DUI, Reckless Driving, Minor in Possession, No Headlights, and Running a Stop Sign.

On Sunday, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard for a report of a vehicle doing burnouts in the parking lot.

The vehicle then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed without headlights. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle wrecked out.

After investigation, Zxavian Harris, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and Harris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Harris is a defensive tackle for the Ole Miss football team. Sports Illustrated reports that Harris was a four-star recruit in Ole Miss’ 2022 class. As a freshman last fall, Harris recorded three total tackles after appearing in 13 games for the Rebels.