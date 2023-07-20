University of Mississippi player arrested on felony fleeing, DUI, other charges

Published 4:54 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A football player on the University of Mississippi football team was arrested, according to a news release from the Oxford Police Department.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

The Oxford Police Department arrested Zxavian Harris, 19, of Oxford.

He was charged with Felony Fleeing, DUI, Reckless Driving, Minor in Possession, No Headlights, and Running a Stop Sign.

On Sunday, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard for a report of a vehicle doing burnouts in the parking lot.

The vehicle then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed without headlights. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle wrecked out.

After investigation, Zxavian Harris, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and Harris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Harris is a defensive tackle for the Ole Miss football team. Sports Illustrated reports that Harris was a four-star recruit in Ole Miss’ 2022 class. As a freshman last fall, Harris recorded three total tackles after appearing in 13 games for the Rebels.

 

 

