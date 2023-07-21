$12 MILLION BOND: Three suspects arrested in what investigators say was a targeted killing of Mississippi man

Published 4:03 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Zackery Bryant (left), Patrick Ross-Hunter (middle) and John Earl Wallace (right) were arrested in connection with the shooting murder of Preston Wilson that took place at the intersection of Cherry Street and Harrison Street on Tuesday. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Three people received a combined bond amount of more than $12 million in the Tuesday drive-by shooting death of a Mississippi man.

Vicksburg police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cherry and Harrison streets in reference to a shooting on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m. When they arrived, the officers found the victim, Preston Wilson, Jr., 22 of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

On Wednesday, investigators located a gray Toyota 4Runner that was believed to be connected to the murder. Evidence obtained led to the arrest of three individuals.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Patrick Ross-Hunter, 34, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with murder, drive-by-shooting, three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an establishment.

Ross-Hunter appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday. His bond was set at $4 million and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

John Earl Wallace Jr., 23 of Vicksburg, was also arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an establishment and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Wallace appeared before Judge Penny Lawson on Friday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $4.1 million bond.

Zackery Bryant, 35 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an establishment and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Penny Lawson on Friday, Bryant received a $4.1 million bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Police Chief Penny Jones said that the shooting stemmed from a previous disagreement. Four individuals, including Wilson, were targeted in the shooting, according to investigators. The three other targeted individuals were not injured.

Jones said additional arrests in the case are anticipated.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as new information becomes available.

More News

Big winners in Mississippi take home $350,000 in Powerball drawing; another pockets $100k-plus in Match 5

RESTORING HOPE: Couple takes on restoration of historic Mississippi house after tragic fire

American rapper “Superstar Pride” charged with murder after reportedly killing man at Mississippi residence

Three people killed in head-on collision on rural Mississippi highway Thursday night

Print Article