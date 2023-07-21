$12 MILLION BOND: Three suspects arrested in what investigators say was a targeted killing of Mississippi man Published 4:03 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Three people received a combined bond amount of more than $12 million in the Tuesday drive-by shooting death of a Mississippi man.

Vicksburg police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cherry and Harrison streets in reference to a shooting on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m. When they arrived, the officers found the victim, Preston Wilson, Jr., 22 of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

On Wednesday, investigators located a gray Toyota 4Runner that was believed to be connected to the murder. Evidence obtained led to the arrest of three individuals.

Patrick Ross-Hunter, 34, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with murder, drive-by-shooting, three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an establishment.

Ross-Hunter appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday. His bond was set at $4 million and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

John Earl Wallace Jr., 23 of Vicksburg, was also arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an establishment and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Wallace appeared before Judge Penny Lawson on Friday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $4.1 million bond.

Zackery Bryant, 35 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an establishment and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Penny Lawson on Friday, Bryant received a $4.1 million bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Police Chief Penny Jones said that the shooting stemmed from a previous disagreement. Four individuals, including Wilson, were targeted in the shooting, according to investigators. The three other targeted individuals were not injured.

Jones said additional arrests in the case are anticipated.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as new information becomes available.