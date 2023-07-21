American rapper “Superstar Pride” charged with murder after reportedly killing man at Mississippi residence Published 3:06 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

An American rapper and hit songwriter has been charged with the murder of a man found dead at a Mississippi residence.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at a residence on Highway 35 North in Sardis.

When Deputies arrived, Marcus Wheatley, 40, was found deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

As PCSO Investigators processed the crime scene, information was developed that 20-year-old Cadarrius Pride, A.K.A. “Superstar Pride” was the suspect.

Sheriff Shane Phelps, along with PCSO Deputies, began a fugitive investigation to attempt to locate Pride and take him into custody.

During the investigation, Chief Deputy Reginald Lantern was contacted by family members and notified that Pride wanted to surrender.

At 4:47 p.m., Pride surrendered to Chief Lantern and was transported to the Panola County Detention Center.

Pride is charged with First Degree Murder and does not currently have a bond at the time of this release.

All inquiries should be directed to the 17th Circuit District Attorney’s Office at 662-563-6636.