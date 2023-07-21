Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible for some while others get a little break from the heat Published 10:13 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

If you’re north of the weak cold front passing through the state Saturday, congratulations! You’ve received a break from the extreme heat we’ve had for several days. Once storms clear out early, northern Mississippi will become sunny with a high of only 84 degrees and a low dipping into the mid-60s.

In central Mississippi, storms will last a little longer, but skies will become sunny with highs into the mid to upper-80s. Lows in north-central Mississippi will also go into the 60s Saturday night.

The news isn’t as great for folks south of the front. Everyone south of a line from near Yazoo City to near Philadelphia to the Gulf Coast will have a decent chance for plenty of rain and a severe thunderstorm or two. It’s also going to remain hot with highs in the mid to upper-90s and heat index values into the 100s. Lows will be a little cooler but remain in the 70s.

The tropics are waking up right on schedule. Don remains out in the Atlantic but won’t be an issue as it heads northeast, but a new Atlantic disturbance is being monitored. It currently has a 50 percent chance of strengthening into an organized storm within the next 48 hours and a 70 chance within seven days.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms early, then mostly sunny with a high near 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Showers and storms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a high near 87. Saturday night will be clear with a low of 67. A storm or two could be severe.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny, then showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. A couple storms could be severe. High of 94 with a heat index of 109. Showers and storms continue until midnight or so. Becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms likely in the late afternoon and into the evening. High of 96 and heat index of 106. More storms into the night. Low of 75. A storm could become severe.