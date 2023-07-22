Former Ole Miss football player reportedly injured in car crash Published 10:10 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

A former Ole Miss football player was reportedly involved in a “career-ending” car accident.

Ole Miss football tweeted out at statement asking for prayers for defensive tackle K.D. Hill.

Details of the accident were not immediately known.

Hill was the 2022 Chuck Mullins Award winner at Ole Miss.

The Eufaula, Alabama, native, was not drafted in the 2023 NFL draft, but was invited to the New York Jets camp.