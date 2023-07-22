Mississippi Skies: Much more pleasant Sunday for some. How long will it last? Published 9:56 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

If you’ve been wanting to be able to enjoy the outdoors without feeling miserable, Sunday is a great opportunity for most of the state, especially the farther north one goes. Northern Mississippi will be sunny with a nice breeze with highs in the 80s. Central and southern Mississippi will also be breezy and a few degrees cooler. Humidity will be a few points lower, too. Sure, the 90s in southern Mississippi aren’t cool, but we’ll take what we can get in July!

The only region of the state that won’t be mostly sunny is the Gulf Coast. There will be plenty more storms in our southern counties.

Unfortunately, the cooler temps won’t last very long. We’ll be back into the mid to upper-90s in just a few days with increasing humidity levels.

Don has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic. It remains more of an Atlantic Ocean shipping problem than one for land.

The other system that we’ve been watching has actually decreased in the possibility of forming into an organized storm. We’ll keep watching as the group of storms continues moving westward in the southern Atlantic.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 88. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 87. Clear overnight with a low of 68.

South Mississippi

An isolated shower is possible early in the morning. Becoming sunny and breezy with a high near 90. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. A shower or storm possible in the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low of 73.