Two Mississippi teens arrested after home invasion at deputy’s house Published 10:01 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

Two Mississippi teenagers were arrested after entering a home that happened to be owned by a neighboring county’s deputy sheriff.

A vehicle stolen from Hattiesburg was recovered in the southern end of Forrest County after it became disabled.

A short time later two teenagers, in proximity to where the disabled vehicle was found abandoned, the teens allegedly decided to attempt a home invasion not knowing that the home belonged to a Stone County deputy who was at home at the time.

After being confronted by the deputy while they were inside his residence, the juveniles fled, and as they were fleeing, one of the juveniles shot at the deputy. The deputy was not injured.

The deputy did not return fire, but did detain the other juvenile, who was unarmed, until FCSO deputies arrived.

Moments later, Forrest County Constable Tommy Cook, driving north on Highway 49, stopped to see how he could assist. He reported observing the second suspect walking south on Highway 49 a short distance away. That suspect was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered.

The teens, ages 15 and 17, were booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center and charged with home invasion of an occupied dwelling. The abandoned vehicle is being processed to determine if the juveniles are associated with another crime.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be forthcoming.