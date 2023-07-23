Inmate escapes from Mississippi ER during treatment

Published 8:43 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has issued a request for help in locating a man who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment at an emergency room.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, Terry Bynum, 44, escaped Sunday evening from the Magee General Hospital Emergency Room.

Besides asking for help locating Bynum, the department also warned people Bynum knows with this reminder:

“Anyone who is caught with or giving assistance to Bynum will be charged accordingly.”

The department did not mention the charges Bynum had when he was arrested.

