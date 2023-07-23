Mississippi Skies: The heat returns, but what about the humidity? Published 9:27 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

After a nice Sunday, Monday brings increasing temps back to the Magnolia State. Humidity levels will still be slightly lower than normal, and we’ll still have a breeze at points this afternoon, but temps in the 90s will have us feeling hot again.

Lows are going to be back into the 70s for most of us, too.

We’ll be getting hotter with more humidity as the week goes along.

Hurricane Don is now Tropical Storm Don after the system weakened. The other system we’ve been watching is down to a 30 percent chance of developing over the next couple of days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high near 92. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 70.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Clear Monday night with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 94. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.