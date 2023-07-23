Two teens arrested after breaking into house occupied by Mississippi deputy, shooting at him during incident Published 6:18 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Two teenagers are in custody after they reportedly broke into the residence of a Mississippi deputy while the deputy was at home. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reports that the two arrested were the result of the following events:

A vehicle stolen from Hattiesburg Saturday morning was recovered in the southern end of Forrest County after it became disabled.

A short time later, two teenagers, near where the disabled vehicle was found abandoned, decided to attempt a home invasion, not knowing that the home belonged to a Stone County deputy who was at home at the time. After being confronted by the deputy while they were inside his residence, the juveniles fled, and as they were fleeing, one of the juveniles shot at the deputy; however, the deputy was not struck. The deputy did not return fire but did detain the other juvenile, who was unarmed until FCSO deputies arrived.

Moments later, Forrest County Constable Tommy Cook, driving north of Highway 49, stopped to see how he could assist and reported observing the second suspect walking south on Highway 49 a short distance away. That suspect was taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered.