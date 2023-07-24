Mississippi man wanted for questioning in night club shooting that injured several security guards Published 7:56 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

A Mississippi police department has asked for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning involving the May shooting at a night club.

Michael Carson, 23, of Vicksburg, is wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a May 6 shooting in the parking lot near Jacques’ nightclub in which four security guards were wounded.

His last known address is 222 Kendra Drive in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department could not confirm if Carson was a patron of the nightclub on the night of this incident.

People who have any information or know the whereabouts of Carson are asked to contact the department at 601-636-2511.