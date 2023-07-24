Mississippi Skies: Dangerous heat returns; new tropical mischief much closer to U. S. Published 8:48 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Say goodbye to the great weather! Temperatures return to the mid-90s with humidity levels increasing, causing heat index values to increase. Tuesday will have the lowest temps for the rest of the week as we reach the upper-90s to 100 degrees.

Rain chances are low to zero across the state Tuesday.

A new disturbance has formed in the Atlantic Ocean that we’ll be watching. As seen on the map, this disturbance is much closer to the Gulf of Mexico than the other systems we’ve monitored. Thankfully, there is only a 20 percent chance of formation within the seven days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 95. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 95 and heat index of 98. Clear overnight with a low of 70.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 95 and heat index of 98. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 94. Clear overnight with a low of 75.