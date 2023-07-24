Two from Mississippi among injured in accident on Missouri lake where boat ran aground, struck house Published 6:39 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Two Mississippi residents were among the eight people injured after a boat ran aground and crashed into a house Saturday night on a Missouri lake.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat crash happened at 11:55 p.m. on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Photographs of the scene show the 2014 Nor-Tech boat lying upside down beside a house that shows significant damage after the boat struck it. The eight people who were in the boat were thrown from the vessel, the report said.

The boat was totaled, and the house had extensive damage, the highway patrol reported.

Two people aboard sustained moderate injuries, and the other six were seriously injured, police said.

The victims, both men and women, ranged in age from 21 to 51. They were from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi, according to the crash report.

The two people from Mississippi were listed in the Missouri State Police incident report as being from Louisville, Mississippi.

The driver, Adam Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, California, has since been charged with boating while intoxicated leading to injury and boating while intoxicated, leading to serious injury, according to the highway patrol arrest report.