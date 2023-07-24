Warrant issued for Mississippi women accused of using empty baby car seat to shoplift thousands in merchandise

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Mississippi women who reportedly used a baby car seat to shoplift more than $3,000 in merchandise.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Felony shoplifting arrest warrants have been issued for Nyxavia PaShay Jackson, 23, of Hattiesburg, and Jaliyah Laconia Nicole Fields-Goss, 21, of Hattiesburg by the Hattiesburg police.

According to police, between June 30 and July 16, 2023, both Jackson and FIelds-Goss entered a commercial business in the 6100 block of US Hwy 98 on seven different occasions with an unoccupied baby car seat, gathering and concealing numerous items before exiting all points of sale without making a purchase.