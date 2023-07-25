Have you seen this missing Mississippi teen?

Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department is asking for help in locating a runaway teen.

A Hattiesburg Police Department statement stated that Jakeda Hadley, 16, of Hattiesburg, ran away from her residence on North 40th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

She was last seen wearing blue denim capri pants, a dark green shirt and brown shoes. She is approximately 5’9″ and 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971.

