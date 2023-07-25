Looking for a bridge to buy? Well, Mississippi has a deal for you. Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

For those who have been looking for the perfect historic bridge to purchase, today might be your lucky day.

Mississippi officials have announced that a steel truss bridge built in 1951 is up for sale and ready to be relocated to a property near you.

Built in 1951, the U.S. Highway 98 Steel Truss Bridge at the Homochitto River in Franklin County has been determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has proposed a project to replace the bridge, which is required by Federal regulations due to its historic status.

The Surface Transportation and Uniform Relocation Assistance Act of 1987 states “prior to the demolition of a historic bridge, the State shall market (sell or donate) the bridge to a State or local government, agency or responsible private entity.”

As a result, MDOT is offering the bridge to any government, agency, or organization that demonstrates a willingness to accept title for, preserve the historical integrity of, and assume the financial and legal responsibility for the continued maintenance of the structure.

Interested individuals or organizations may submit relocation and preservation proposals which will be reviewed by MDAH, the Federal Highway Administration and MDOT. Proposals must include a plan for the removal of the steel truss that complies with Federal regulations and that permits an allowable timetable for the removal of the bridge.

Upon approval of a relocation proposal, MDOT will reimburse the recipient the relocation cost, provided it does not exceed the estimated cost of the demolition as determined by MDOT.

The new owners will be required to preserve and maintain the structure and its historically significant architectural elements in accordance with the U.S. Secretary of Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties. In addition, recipients will assume all legal and financial responsibilities associated with the bridge.

Contact MDOT’s Dist. engineer Albert White at 601-684-2111 for more information. Better hurry — the proposal deadline is August 18, 2023!