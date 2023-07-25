Mississippi man injured in Waffle House assault; video shows bystanders rummaging through his pockets Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

At approximately 3:57 a.m. Sunday, Brookhaven police received a call of a simple assault in the parking lot of Waffle House on Brookway Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found that the victim had already been transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

“There were several parties involved,” said Brookhaven Police Assistant Chief Clint Earls. “We have identified a few of them. Any assistance from the public to identify anyone in the group is welcomed.”

Security video of the incident shows one person striking another on the right side of his face. The victim then fell to the pavement, where he struck the back of his head and knocked unconscious. Other individuals approached and, rather than offer aid, began searching the victim’s pockets.

The case is under investigation. To share information with BPD, call 601-833-2424.