National chicken chain bringing its fingers, fried pickles and funnel cakes to newest Mississippi restaurant Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby’s, the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz, wings and legendary Zax Sauce, is opening its first restaurant in Magee, Mississippi at 1750 Simpson Hwy. 49.

The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Ole Brook Chicken III, LLC and will opened for drive-thru and dine-in on Monday.

“My partners and co-owners Chris Dunn, Ben Goza, Lance Newman and our entire team are very excited to bring Zaxby’s to Simpson County. As residents ourselves, we are looking forward to serving our local friends and community with our delicious chicken and sweet new dessert item, the funnel cake,” said Tyler O’Neal, owner of Ole Brook Chicken III, LLC.

The roughly 2,700 square-foot restaurant will feature Zaxby’s farmhouse-style design with a white exterior and a double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup, a first for Zaxby’s in the surrounding area. It will provide indoor seating available for up to 56 guests. Local, Southaven, Miss.-based Dimension was responsible for the construction of the new restaurant.

For even faster service, customers may also order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the new Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Ordering delivery will be available directly through the Zaxby’s app beginning July 31st, as well as through DoorDash.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces. The menu features the brand’s famous Signature Sandwich, its iconic Fried Pickles and the fan-favorite Loaded Fries.

Recently, Zaxby’s brought back its Southwest Zalad and introduced Funnel Cakes with powdered sugar and caramel sauce to its menu. Both are available for a limited time only, while supplies last.