Police: Woman charged with manslaughter after man injured in fight outside Mississippi bar dies in hospital Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

One man is dead and his girlfriend is charged with manslaughter after a fight outside a Mississippi bar turned deadly.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tiffany Monette was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries/death in connection with the death of Charlie Joyner, of Southaven.

Southaven Police responded to an incident at Dan McGuinness, where the found Joyner suffering with head trauma. Joyner was quickly transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to reports, Joyner was in a fight with his girlfriend, later identified as Monette. The fight, which was recorded on surveillance video, happened outside the bar on July 20 after 11 p.m.

Police say the video shows Monette attempting to leave and that Joyner appeared to be trying to stop her from leaving by stepping in front of he r pickup truck.

Monette began nudging Joyner as he stood in front of the vehicle, reports say.

Video from a nearby store shows Monette leaving the parking lot at a high speed shortly after, police report.

Monette was released Monday on a $650,000 bond.