Grand jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of home invasion; kidnapping of special needs man Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Earnestine Dixon has been indicted by a Jefferson Davis County grand jury. Dixon was charged with burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault and kidnapping after an incident June 18 on Dan Street.

Prentiss Police officers were called to the home on Dan Street with reports of assault and breaking and entering.

Ella Keisman Lane was reading inside her den when around 9:30 a.m., she looked up and a black female was standing in front of her.

Lane says the female, later identified as Earnestine Dixon, believed she was in her own home and asked Lane to leave.

Dixon shoved Lane outside and locked the door. Inside with Dixon was Lane’s special needs son, who was in his bedroom. Lane grabbed the spare key and called 911 before entering the home. Once back inside, Lane said the intruder beat her on the head repeatedly with a shoe.

She shoved Lane back outside again and barricaded the door with a chair holding hostage the vulnerable adult inside.

Lane stayed outside and waited for officers while she watched Dixon through the window. She said Dixon removed her hat, shoes, and jacket and “made herself at home.”

Prentiss officers arrived within three minutes and found Dixon inside the home. She was arrested after some resistance.

“I am glad we were able to get there quickly before Ms. Lane and her son were seriously injured,” said Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning.

A bond hearing was held June 21 in Prentiss City Court. Prentiss City Judge Albert Turnage set Dixon’s bond at $25,000. The case has now been moved from municipal to circuit court and will be heard before a circuit judge in the Jefferson Davis County courthouse. Dixon remains in the Jefferson Davis County jail.

– The Prentiss Headlight