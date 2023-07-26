Man indicted for capital murder of Mississippi convenience store clerk he reportedly shot in head at point-blank range during robbery Published 6:33 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A Mississippi man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk in the back of the head at point-blank range has been indicted on capital murder charges.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A Lee County grand jury indicted Christopher Copeland in the 2022 death of a Tupelo store clerk in 2022.

Copeland has been charged with capital murder and the possession of a gun by a felon.

Copeland reportedly robbed the store when he shot and killed Parmvir Singh on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Chevron gas station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that security video shows that Singh had complied with Copeland’s demands for money and even gave Copeland money and a bank bag to use for carrying the cash that Copeland didn’t ask for. The store video shows Copeland jumping the counter and shooting the clerk in the back of the head at point-blank range.

If convicted of capital murder, Copeland faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.