Mississippi couple charged after 2-year-old found dead Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A Mississippi mother and her reported boyfriend were arrested and charged with the death of a two-year-old child.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of a possibly deceased infant in the Carnes community in June. Officers and medical personnel responded, and the case was turned over to FCSD investigators. The child was pronounced dead by the coroner and an autopsy was ordered.

Kristen Perkins, 23, and Christian Runnels, 23, were arrested last week. Each was charged with two counts of felony child neglect. Bonds for each were set at $400,000.

“Both are currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial,” a statement from the sheriff’s department reads. “Other charges may be filed as the investigation continues.”