Mississippi man facing shooting charges Published 10:11 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and showing into a motor vehicle.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to The Oaks Apartments on Green Tee Road after reports of shots fired. Officers and detectives were able to file multiple pieces of evidence, along with witness statements.

TPD later arrested Keenan Myles, 23, of Tupelo. He was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into a motor vehicle.

A judge ordered Myles to be held without bond. He is awaiting the charges to be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.