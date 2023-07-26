Mississippi Skies: Temps barking up higher and higher during ‘Dog Days’ Published 10:08 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

We’re in the middle of the “Dog Days of Summer” and our temperatures are rising faster than a Labrador chasing a squirrel. We’ll be near 100 degrees for the next few days – at least through the weekend – with heat index values going towards 110.

According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the Dog Days of Summer run from July 3rd through August 11th. The dog days date back to the ancient Greeks and Roman when people would keep track of the seasons by looking at the stars. The star Sirius was known as the “dog star” because it made up the nose of a constellation shaped like a dog.

The good news is the tropical threat has cooled down for now. Although we had three systems in the Atlantic being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Wednesday, there is now only one system – the system off the coast of Africa – with a very slight chance of developing into more than a disturbance within the next few days.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny with a high near 98. Heat index values rising up to 102. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 99 and heat index of 109. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High of 96 and heat index of 103. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a high of 96. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 75.