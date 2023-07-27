Here’s your chance for dinner above the Mississippi River: Supper on the ‘Sip is one of the state’s most unique fundraising events Published 9:45 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Supper on the ‘Sip, the signature fundraiser for United Way of West Central Mississippi, will take place on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., the agency announced this week.

Following the event’s return last year after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way Director of Marketing & Resource Development Alyssa Lick said this year’s event is anticipated to be bigger and better than ever.

“This year, the committee and I sat down and we wanted it to be more where we serve the community because so many in the community serve (the United Way),” Lick said. “We want to make it one of the best years, so we’ve made some positive changes that will allow the event to be even better than in past years.”

Supper on the ‘Sip is an evening of music, food and drinks from local artists and vendors, all situated on the Old Highway 80 Bridge. It offers one of the few opportunities each year for Vicksburg area residents to walk across the bridge and draws a crowd of thousands of people.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale Sept. 5. People interested in purchasing tickets are asked to do so quickly, as the event sold out in 30 hours last year and is anticipated to sell out again this year.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring this year’s Supper on the ‘Sip event can visit www.unitedwayvicksburg.org/sip. The sponsorship deadline is Aug. 31.

According to the United Way’s website, tickets are $40 each plus a processing fee online. Paintings of the event are also available.