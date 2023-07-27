Mississippi sales tax holiday begins tonight! Get your complete shopping guide here. Published 7:45 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

People getting ready to start the new school year, or any shopper looking for a bargain, will get a break from state sales taxes beginning tonight. Don’t wait until Sunday, though, as Mississippi’s tax break only lasts two days: Friday and Saturday.

The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28 and ends at midnight Saturday, July 29. Although the sales tax holiday only saves a few percentage points, retailers often hold major sales with deep discounts to coincide with the sales tax holiday weekend.

Although Mississippi’s sales tax holiday doesn’t last as long as some other neighboring states, Mississippi’s law isn’t as restrictive on what one can purchase. Just about any clothing or footwear item that can be used at school, as long as each item is less than $100, qualifies; however, if the item is more than $100, the entire amount is taxable. An example used by the state’s Department of Revenue would be shoes for $110. The entire $110 is taxable.

Another benefit with Mississippi’s tax holiday is the law covers the entire state while Alabama’s law allows counties and municipalities to opt out.

“The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear, and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100.00 per article during the Sales Tax Holiday. The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear,” the official guide reads.

As reported by Magnolia State Live last week, there are specific items that qualify. For a reminder of what counts and doesn’t count, find the state’s printable shopping guide here.