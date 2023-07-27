Mississippi Skies: Temps getting hotter with no relief expected anytime soon Published 9:34 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Our temperatures are rising even more as humidity levels increase. It won’t take long to become extremely dangerous for anyone working outdoors Friday, or any day through the weekend.

We’ll remain mostly dry, but there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across most of the state. Winds will be calm to slightly breezy so we really won’t get much of a break from any pleasant breeze or rain. Heat advisories cover most of the state.

We still have that one pesky disturbance in the Atlantic we’ve been watching. Development chances remain low over the next several days; however, it won’t weaken and dissipate like the other two systems did earlier in the week.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 103. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 106. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Low of 73.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 96 and a heat index of 105. Partly cloudy with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 93. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 76.