Silver Alerts issued for two Mississippi men Published 7:54 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued two Silver Alerts for two missing men.

The first Silver Alert issued Thursday is for 33-year-old Jason Joseph Alexander of Ridgeland.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the 100 block of Promenade Boulevard in Rankin County.

Alexander is believed to be in a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra bearing Mississippi tag MAL8126 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jason Joseph Alexander suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Joseph Alexander, contact Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

The other Silver Alert is for 84-year-old Jerry Clark Kelly of Tylertown.

He is described as a white male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 178 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, July 27, 2023, around 11:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Pine Drive in Walthall County.

Jerry Clark Kelly is believed to be in a 2016 silver Nissan Frontier bearing Mississippi tag WLH0303 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jerry Clark Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Clark Kelly, contact Tylertown Police Department at 601-876-4440.