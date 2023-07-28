Bike helmets fail US safety standards; “Stop Using” directive issued Published 9:53 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Two brands of bicycle helmets are unsafe for further use, the national agency responsible for keeping American’s safe has reported. Although the agency has issued a “Stop Using” directive for both, the Chinese manufacturers have refused to issue recalls.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using SQM bicycle helmets because they can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. The helmets do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The seller, SQM, of China, has not agreed to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

The bicycle helmets were sold online at www.amazon.com from March 2022 through January 2023, for between $17 and $26. The helmets were sold in one size. The helmets are black with green accents, with a black and gray striped pattern, black and gray straps and a red buckle. A label with “SQM2326, L(56-61 cm), ca. 225g, Made in China” is inside the helmet.

The CPSC is also warning consumers to immediately stop using Xinerter teal-colored adult bicycle helmets because they can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. The helmets do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The seller, US-Xiner, of China, has refused to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

The bicycle helmets were sold online exclusively at www.amazon.com from January 2020 through February 2023 for between $17 and $35. The helmets have a white under shell with a teal overlay shell, black straps, and a black buckle. “Xinerter” is printed on the rear left and right sides of the helmet. There are no model or brand-specific labels inside the helmet.

CPSC tested the bicycle helmets subject to this safety warning and determined the helmets failed to meet the federal safety standard. CPSC urges consumers to stop using, cut the straps, and dispose of these helmets immediately. Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.