Ford recalls almost 900,000 F150 trucks for braking issue Published 9:55 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Anyone driving a newer Ford F150 should get their truck inspected at a dealer as soon as possible due to a braking issue.

A recall has been issued by the company due to the electric parking brakes. Nearly 870,000 trucks from model years 2021, 2022, and 2023 are impacted by the recall. Dealerships will inspect the trucks for no charge.

According to Ford, drivers may experience the electric parking brake system self-activating while driving. Warning signs may include the parking brake warning light and/or a warning message on the dashboard without pressing the brake pedal.

The company has reported 299 claims of unexpected parking brake activation. Nineteen of those reports came while the trucks were moving, but the company did not report any crashes or injuries as a result of the issue.

In documentation filed, the problem seems to be causes by a rear wiring bundle coming into contact with the rear axle housing, resulting in wire chafing. This chafing can cause a short circuit, causing the parking brake to activate while driving. A crash could occur.

Ford F150 owners impacted by the recall should receive a letter on or by Sept. 11; however, anyone may call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888=327-4236 for more information at any time.