Mississippi sheriff’s deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect; have you seen him? Published 10:45 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement officers were searching Friday for a murder suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous.

George County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were searching for 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.

The case began on March 31, 2023, when the George County Sheriff’s Office took a report from family members of a missing person.

Kayla Brooke Crawford (31) of Lucedale, Mississippi, was described as a white female with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 125 pounds and standing approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall.

Kayla also has several tattoos on her left side. The last contact her family had with her was in late March of this year.

After an extensive investigation, on Thursday, George County Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder for Kayla’s husband, Jacob Kyle McIntosh (32) of Lucedale.

McIntosh is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has several tattoos, including the words “Kayla” on his chest, “Jace” on his stomach, and “FTW” on his right arm.

McIntosh may be driving a black 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 with an AL license plate #180775M, registered to Kayla Crawford. He may have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you encounter this individual, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement office immediately. McIntosh has been entered as a Wanted Person on NCIC for this warrant, as well as a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Drug Court.

Sheriff Keith Havard would like to thank all those individuals and agencies that continue to assist in this investigation, and he commends the hard work and dedication of the Investigators and Deputies who have spent countless man-hours following leads and sifting through information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898.