Mississippi Skies: Hurricane Center watching system right off southeastern coast

Published 9:49 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

That pesky disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is still out there and now there are two more areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

The closest system is just off the coast of Georgia and Florida. Thankfully, chances are very low the disturbance will organize within the next couple of days. If you’re heading to Georgia or Florida, you may get some heavy rainfall or storms with the disturbance.

The other new disturbance is still far away, and the chances for development are very low right now. We’ll keep watching all three of these areas.

It’s still going to be extremely hot and humid, so keep a watch out on the elderly, pets, and people working outdoors. It won’t take long for it to become very dangerous and life-threatening.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 100 and heat index of 105. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 75.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 96 and heat index of 107. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 96 and heat index of 107. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Overnight, clear with a low of 78.

