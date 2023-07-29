Check your mail: Mississippi sheriff’s department reporting mail thefts Published 8:08 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department is investigating reports of checks stolen from mailboxes.

“The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is getting more reports of checks being stolen out of mailboxes,” a statement from the department reads. “The ‘porch pirates’ are now perusing neighborhoods, scoping out mailboxes, for anything they can steal and profit from. Many citizens have tried to combat this by not putting the mailbox flag up, but these criminals are driving around and checking all the boxes regardless.”

The sheriff’s department urged people to report any suspicious vehicles cruising neighborhood streets or checking mailboxes by calling 601-544-7800. They also suggested using digital methods for receiving or sending money and to use United States Postal Service drop boxes for sending mail.

“If you have checks stolen, or any mail, especially new debit and credit cards, report it immediately to the post office and the FCSO,” the department cautioned. “Mail theft of any kind is a federal offense and, if convicted, can include jail time and a fine of up to $250,000.”