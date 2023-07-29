Mississippi husband, wife found dead in their home Published 6:24 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

A Mississippi couple was found dead in their home Friday.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that deputies found the husband and wife dead in their Copiah County home after family members called them to make a welfare check.

When deputies arrived at the house on Highway 51 in Crystal Springs, they discovered the couple dead. As of Friday night, the couple’s names had not been released, pending notification of kin.

The circumstances and causes of the deaths are under investigation by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.