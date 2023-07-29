Mississippi officer’s quick reaction saves wheelchair-bound woman, other resident from house fire Published 5:48 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

A deputy’s quick response helped save the lives of a wheelchair-bound woman and another resident from a burning house fire Friday night.

Corporal Paul Rhodes, a deputy from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, was lauded for his heroic efforts after he responded to a 911 call about the fire on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

The call came in to dispatchers shortly after 5 p.m., according to a report from The Natchez Democrat.

“Thanks to the efforts of Corporal Rhodes, saved two lives today,” Patten said. “He also put himself in harm’s way by working to battle the fire with a garden hose while the blaze grew much stronger.”

Rhodes was on patrol and closest to the burning house when E-911 dispatchers put out the call about the fire. Rhodes was the first to arrive at the scene, the sheriff said.

“It was the efforts of Rhodes and other deputies who responded that got those people to safety,” he said.

Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department, which also fights fires in Adams County, along with volunteer officers from the Adams County Fire Service arrived and began fighting the fire. They were still on the scene several hours later, putting out hot spots, Patten said.

No other information was available about the fire on Friday night.