Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible Sunday; Atlantic disturbance could become Emily Published 9:27 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023

That pesky disturbance that just won’t go away is finally showing some changes, and it isn’t necessarily good news. Although chances of becoming a named storm are low over the next couple days, there is now a 70 percent chance of formation within the next seven days. The good news is most models are showing the system to be scooped up and sent northward before reaching the United States.

We finally have rain chances for the entire state, but don’t let the graphic offer too much hope. Although there is a chance of rain for the entire state, rain and storms will be isolated to scattered. When temperatures are this hot, any storms that develop could become severe.

There is a Level 1 threat for most of northern and eastern Mississippi, stretching from the Delta to the Pine Belt. There is a threat of damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain with a couple of storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 98 and a heat index of 105. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Becoming partly cloudy with a low of 74 Sunday night.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. A storm or two could become severe. High of 97 and heat index of 109. Becoming partly cloudy with fog overnight with a low of 74.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. A storm could become severe, especially in eastern south Mississippi. High of 100 and heat index of 109. Showers ending with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 98 and heat index of 109. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 78.