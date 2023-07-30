Domestic situation turns into standoff with Mississippi police, SWAT team. Man faces assault, kidnapping charges.

Published 6:54 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man faces aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping charges after a domestic call turned into a standoff Saturday.

According to WJTV in Jackson, Madison police officers responded to a domestic call on Beaumont Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman on the front lawn of a residence needing medical attention. The woman appeared to have been kicked in the head several times.

Soon after, a male suspect barricaded himself inside the residence with a 4-year-old trapped inside with him.

Madison police, Madison County deputies, Ridgeland police and a SWAT team responded to the scene to negotiate with the suspect. Around 12:30 p.m., police said the man surrendered.

The toddler was found safe in a second-floor bedroom. The child was examined by medical personnel and then returned to his grandfather.

The woman victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Brandon Stephen Bly, 26, has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping.

The incident is still under investigation.

 

 

 

